Slippery Rock routed by West Chester in PSAC title game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Chester quarterback AJ Long finally made a mistake. Slippery Rock defensive back Kyle Hall was in position to take advantage during the second quarter of Saturday’s PSAC title game.

On this day, The Rock would have no such luck. During a 33-10 loss at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium, West Chester had some assistance from the football gods to help end a 47-year drought and capture its record 19th PSAC crown.

Long’s pass hit Hall in the numbers and deflected into the hands of West Chester wide receiver Lex Rosario, who raced for a 44-yard touchdown. That put the Golden Rams ahead 27-3 with 8 minutes, 2 seconds left before halftime.

“It’s disappointing how we played today,” Rock coach Shawn Lutz said. “You can’t be down the deficit we were and expect to win after the first half.”

The loss put SRU’s playoff hopes on life support. With two losses — The Rock finished 9-2 — an at-large bid to the Division II playoffs is unlikely.

“When it was going bad, it was going bad for us,” Lutz said. “(West Chester) had it today. We didn’t play. … I do feel this way: We are a (darn) good team, and we can still beat anyone in the region. Whether we get in or not is up to the committee.”

Make no mistake, the Golden Rams’ victory wasn’t solely a product of good fortune. West Chester (10-0) beat up and crippled The Rock’s high-powered offense.

SRU, which averaged 41.5 points and 490.2 yards per game, was limited to 243 yards of total offense. Running back Wes Hills, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, finished with 92 yards on 24 carries but had 17 yards on seven carries at halftime.

West Chester led 33-10 at the break, and both defenses pitched shutouts in the second half.

“This is one of the best defensive lines we’ve ever had,” West Chester coach Bill Zwaan said. “Wes Hills is a different player than we’ve played against. We knew it was going to be tough, but our kids did a nice job.”

The Rock dropped several interceptions, tossed three of their own, had several poorly timed penalties and had several drives deep into West Chester territory end with no points. Quarterback Roland Rivers was 6 of 31 for 145 yards and was intercepted three times.

SRU wouldn’t score its first touchdown, a 51-yard pass from Rivers to Henry Litwin, until there was 2:02 left in the first half.

“We knew when opportunities came we had to make them,” Rivers said. “We were very close on a few plays, and we didn’t make enough plays to win the ballgame.”

The Rock did lead, albeit briefly. After taking the opening kickoff, SRU drove to the Golden Rams 15 before stalling. Plum graduate Jake Chapla made a 32-yard field goal to put SRU ahead 3-0 with 11:40 left in the first quarter.

West Chester responded with three straight touchdowns.

Seneca Valley graduate Cody Boozel caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Long with 19 seconds left in the first quarter to put the Golden Rams ahead 14-3.

Long led West Chester with 144 yards rushing and passed for 153 yards and three scores. West Chester improved to 3-4 all-time against The Rock in PSAC title games, with SRU winning the last two meetings in 2014 and ’15.

“It feels great,” Zwaan said. “For me personally, it was my fourth one. We were 0-3. So for me personally, it feels really good.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.