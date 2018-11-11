Seton Hill volleyball seeded third in NCAA Atlantic Regional
Seton Hill volleyball will look to begin its run in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Regional.
The Griffins (24-8), who won their first PSAC title on Saturday, will play No. 6 Cal U (20-12) on Thursday at Wheeling Jesuit.
A starting time for the match was not announced.
Seton Hill upset No. 21 Gannon, 3-2, to win the conference title.
Wheeling Jesuit (34-3) is the No. 1 seed and will take on No. 8 Shaw (23-8).
No. 4 Shippensburg (25-7) opens against No. 5 Clarion (21-11), while No. 2 Gannon (30-2) plays No. 7 Shepherd (23-10).
The semifinals are set for Friday.
The Atlantic Regional champion advances to the NCAA Division II Championship Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. at Duquesne’s A.J. Palumbo Center.
Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.