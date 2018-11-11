Seton Hill volleyball seeded third in NCAA Atlantic Regional

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seton Hill volleyball will look to begin its run in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Regional.

The Griffins (24-8), who won their first PSAC title on Saturday, will play No. 6 Cal U (20-12) on Thursday at Wheeling Jesuit.

A starting time for the match was not announced.

Seton Hill upset No. 21 Gannon, 3-2, to win the conference title.

Wheeling Jesuit (34-3) is the No. 1 seed and will take on No. 8 Shaw (23-8).

No. 4 Shippensburg (25-7) opens against No. 5 Clarion (21-11), while No. 2 Gannon (30-2) plays No. 7 Shepherd (23-10).

The semifinals are set for Friday.

The Atlantic Regional champion advances to the NCAA Division II Championship Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. at Duquesne’s A.J. Palumbo Center.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.