Slippery Rock coach: 'A lot to prove' in playoffs

Jeff Vella | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
Slippery Rock receiver Henry Litwin had his team’s only touchdown against West Chester in Saturday’s loss, scoring on a 51-yard catch.
Slippery Rock athletics
The Slippery Rock football team received a mulligan.

After a 33-10 home loss to No. 9 West Chester in Saturday’s PSAC championship, The Rock opened the door for another team to steal an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II playoffs. However, the selection committee looked past that game and awarded The Rock (9-2) the seventh and final spot in Super Region One. Slippery Rock visits No. 13 LIU Post (10-0) at noon Saturday in Brookville, N.Y.

“We got resilient kids, and now we’ve got to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Slippery Rock coach Shawn Lutz, whose team last made the playoffs in 2015, his final year as an assistant.

“We got our butts kicked against West Chester. We didn’t play well in any of the phases: offense, defense, special teams. The guys are refocused, energized. They’ve got a lot to prove.”

Perhaps no one more than quarterback Roland Rivers III, who earned first-team all-conference honors Wednesday. He went 6 of 31 with three interceptions against West Chester. On the season, Rivers has thrown for 2,132 yards and 22 touchdowns to go with 454 rushing yards and seven more touchdowns.

LIU Post counters with senior Chris Laviano, a transfer who started 18 games during three seasons at Rutgers. He threw for 22 touchdowns this season and led the Northeast-10 with 253.6 passing yards per game.

“The guy is probably the best QB I’ve seen throwing the football in a lot of years,” Lutz said. “The guy can make all the throws.”

The Pioneers, one of nine unbeatens in D-II, have turned the ball over only 11 times. Defensively, they are allowing 12.2 points per game, which ranks fifth in the nation. Opponents are averaging 2.81 yards per carry.

That means open running lanes figure to be scarce for Slippery Rock’s Wes Hills, a first-team all-conference selection who gained 1,205 yards despite missing nearly three full games with a shoulder injury.

But The Rock are a much more complete team than in recent years, and Lutz said Saturday’s game will come down to his defense, which is led by run-stuffing defensive tackle Jeff Marx (39 tackles) and linebacker Brad Zaffram (team-high 70 tackles), who were first-team All-PSAC picks.

“I really think it starts with (Laviano),” Lutz said. “We’ve got to make it hard for him and pressure him, or it could be a long day.”

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.

