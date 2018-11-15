Opportunity knocks for W&J football in playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It’s easy to take Washington & Jefferson’s football success for granted.

However, coach Mike Sirianni won’t let his players think that way.

“It’s hard. It’s hard to win conference championships,” said Sirianni, whose teams have qualified for the NCAA Division III playoffs in 11 of his 16 seasons. “You’re going to have to work real hard to get back here, so you have to take advantage of this opportunity.

“And that’s what this is – an opportunity. Bowl games are rewards for a good season. Playoffs are opportunities. This is an opportunity, and hopefully we can take advantage of it.”

The No. 17 Presidents (9-1) visit No. 24 Centre (9-1) at noon Saturday in Danville, Ky. The winner advances to face No. 1 Mt. Union (10-0) or Denison (8-2) on Nov. 24. W&J reached the second round of the playoffs last season and in 2015.

The Presidents clinched the PAC title by winning two straight after losing to Westminster, 27-20, on Oct. 20. Although Sirianni said his team didn’t look “extremely sharp” in either victory, the defense – buoyed by the return of defensive backs Max Garda (Burrell) and Zac Taylor (Bethel Park) from injuries – made strides.

Offense, though, is where the Presidents usually excel. W&J led the PAC with 39.7 points per game and 477.4 yards per game this season.

Quarterback Jacob Adams (2,658 passing yards, 32 TDs), running back Jordan West (1,159 yards, 14 TDs) and receiver Andrew Wolf (78 catches, nation-leading 1,337 yards and 21 TDs) help provide a balanced attack. Wolf’s numbers came a year after he recorded two catches as a freshman.

“He really is a product of what we try to sell to recruits,” Sirianni said. “At a lot of Division III schools, you can play right away. It’s hard to come here and play right away. He waited his turn. He worked his butt off in the offseason, and now he is where he’s at. He’s what we want our program to be about.”

Sirianni summed up Centre succinctly: “Goodness gracious. They are big, strong, fast.”

The Colonels are led by senior quarterback Tanner Young, who threw for a school-record 29 touchdowns this season. His favorite target, Jaylon Hibbs, caught 52 passes for 1,076 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Centre received one of five at-large bids. Sirianni is part of the selection committee but hadn’t watched the Colonels until Sunday night.

“Everyone said how good they were, and when I turned on the video, boy were they right,” he said.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.