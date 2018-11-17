Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District college football roundup: Slippery Rock wins in 1st round

Staff Reports | Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, 7:09 p.m.

Wes Hills ran for 167 yards and a 41-yard touchdown to lead Slippery Rock (10-2) to the NCAA Division II first-round playoff win at LIU Post (10-1).

Roland Rivers threw for 163 yards — 155 of those to Jermaine Wynn.

Wynn finished with eight receptions and a 75-yard touchdown from Rivers on the first play from scrimmage.

Tim Vernick had eight tackles and a sack for the Rock’s defense, which held LIU Post to 10 rushing yards.

NCAA Division III playoffs

No. 24 Centre (Ky.) 54, No. 14 Washington & Jefferson 13 — Centre (10-1) amassed 593 yards of offense as it stormed past Washington & Jefferson (9-2) in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. Jacob Adams threw for 130 yards and a touchdown for the Presidents.

ECAC Clayton Chapman Bowl

Wesley 42, Westminster 34 — In the ECAC Clayton Chapman Bowl, Khaaliq Burroughts threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 51 yards and three TDs to lead Wesley (7-4) to the win against Westminster (7-4). Cole Konieczka threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns for Westminster.

James Lynah (ECAC) Bowl

Grove City 56, Morrisville State 48 — In a game that featured 1,205 yards of offense, Wesley Schools ran for 359 yards and five touchdowns to lead Grove City (8-3) over Morrisville State (6-5) in the James Lynah Bowl. Grove City totaled 610 yards of offense to Morrisville State’s 605. Josh Ehst threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns for Grove City, and Cody Gustafson caught seven passes for 142 yards. Brandon Gwinner threw for 347 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 120 yards and another score for for Morrisville State.

NCAA Division I FCS

Duquesne 38, Central Connecticut 31 — Daniel Parr hit Nehari Crawford with a 56-yard scoring pass with 24 seconds left in the game as Duquesne (8-3, 5-1) defeated Central Connecticut State (6-5, 4-2) to win its fifth NEC title and secure an automatic bid to the NCAA FCS playoffs for the second time in program history. Parr threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns, Crawford caught 10 passes for 124 yards and A.J. Hines ran for 125 yards and two TDs. Jacob Dolegala threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Wagner 41, Robert Morris 7 — Ryan Fulse ran for 303 yards and three touchdowns as Wagner (3-8, 3-3) defeated Robert Morris (2-9, 0-6) in NEC play. Cameron Gill recorded 11 tackles, 21/2 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for Wagner’s defense, which limited Robert Morris to 137 total yards. The Colonials scored their only touchdown on Jimmy Walker’s 6-yard pass to Matthew Gonzalez in the first quarter, which briefly tied the score 7-7.

