District Colleges

Westmoreland campus clippings: Slagus nets career-high 30 for Bucknell

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
Bucknell’s Kaitlyn Slagus, shown in this file photo, scored a career-high 30 points in a recent victory against Brown.
Updated 15 hours ago

Senior forward Kaitlyn Slagus (Belle Vernon) scored a career-high 30 points to propel the Bucknell women’s basketball team (5-2) to a 91-78 win over host Brown to win the Turkey Tip-Off.

Slagus made 8 of 13 shots and 12 of 14 free throws.

She was named tournament MVP after averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists over three games.

Pitt-Greensburg : Freshman Maddie Sitler scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and sophomore Maddy Coddington (Greensburg Central Catholic) had 10 rebounds in a 71-67 loss to Waynesburg.

Junior Colleen Murphy added 16 points, sophomore Sam Ballow had 15 and sophomore Nadege Durand scored 10 for UPG (1-3).

Men’s basketball

Shippensburg: Sophomore guard Jake Biss (Latrobe) had 11 points and three assists in a 76-59 win over Wilmington.

Washington & Jefferson : Sophomore guard Zach Queen (Hempfield) scored a career-high 13 points for the Presidents (2-4) in an 81-77 loss to Hiram.

Women’s volleyball

Shippensburg: Senior Morgan DeFloria (Hempfield) was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Atlantic Region team. The All-PSAC first-teamer and D2CCA All-Region second-teamer was recently named to the Atlantic Region All-Tournament team. DeFloria led the Raiders in kills (412) and finished second in digs (429).

Football

Bethany: Senior Joe Fiasco (Penn-Trafford) was named to the All-PAC first team at linebacker. He led the Bison in tackles with 84 and had three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. Fiasco also did something his counterparts at the position did not: he threw a touchdown pass.

Saint Vincent : Junior punter Christian Sitchey, senior defensive lineman Cody Henry (Latrobe), junior defensive lineman Izaak Gray and sophomore linebacker Hauns White were all named to the All-PAC second team.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

