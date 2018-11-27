Carlow's Duda named RSC's top women's soccer coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It didn’t take Allen Duda long to have an impact on the women’s soccer program at Carlow.

Duda, in his first season with the team, was named the River States Conference Coach of the Year.

Carlow improved gradually from last season, finishing 9-8-1 (6-2-1 in the RSC) but earned the No. 3 seed in the conference playoffs. The Celtics reached the semifinals before falling to No. 2 Asbury (Ky.), 1-0.

Duda used to coach at Westmoreland County Community College, as well as Bethel Park and Peters Township high schools, among other stops. He is all soccer, all the time. He is the Director of Elite Development Academy at Pittsburgh Football Club and trains athletes at Next Level Soccer Training.

He owns Duda Enterprises, Inc.

“Just to coach in the RSC is an honor itself,” Duda said. “I am honored … but this is a team award and it’s an award that our players, coaches, and administration should take pride in.”

Duda was a talented striker for Peters Township as a player. He was a Parade All-American and went on to play at Westminster.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer.