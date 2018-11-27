Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Carlow's Duda named RSC's top women's soccer coach

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 7:06 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

It didn’t take Allen Duda long to have an impact on the women’s soccer program at Carlow.

Duda, in his first season with the team, was named the River States Conference Coach of the Year.

Carlow improved gradually from last season, finishing 9-8-1 (6-2-1 in the RSC) but earned the No. 3 seed in the conference playoffs. The Celtics reached the semifinals before falling to No. 2 Asbury (Ky.), 1-0.

Duda used to coach at Westmoreland County Community College, as well as Bethel Park and Peters Township high schools, among other stops. He is all soccer, all the time. He is the Director of Elite Development Academy at Pittsburgh Football Club and trains athletes at Next Level Soccer Training.

He owns Duda Enterprises, Inc.

“Just to coach in the RSC is an honor itself,” Duda said. “I am honored … but this is a team award and it’s an award that our players, coaches, and administration should take pride in.”

Duda was a talented striker for Peters Township as a player. He was a Parade All-American and went on to play at Westminster.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me