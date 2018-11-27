Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Greensburg Salem grad Marion leaving Howard to coach at William & Mary

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 11:36 p.m.
Greensburg Salem graduate and Howard University assistant football coach Brennan Marion (right) talks with his players during a light practice Friday at Offutt Field in Greensburg.
Updated 9 hours ago

Brennan Marion thought it was time to Go-Go.

Marion and his inventive no-huddle offense by that name are leaving Howard University’s football program.

Marion, 31, a Greensburg Salem graduate, confirmed he plans to follow Mike London to William & Mary and become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach there, leaving one FCS program for another.

London was Howard’s head coach the past two seasons. He is a former William & Mary assistant but is primed to take the lead reins from Jimmye Laycock, who is retiring after 39 years. An official announcement is expected Wednesday.

London resigned from Howard, located in Washington D.C., on Nov. 19.

Howard went 11-10 under London and Marion, who gave a jolt to an uptempo spread offense with tweaks and trickery — a style he learned from Gus Malzahn at Tulsa where he was a record-breaking wide receiver.

The Bison, who play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, went 4-6 this season but averaged 33.6 points and 470.8 yards per game. Problem was, they allowed 34.1 and 448.7.

Still, Howard went from a sputtering offensive team that posted only eight wins over the three seasons prior to the new staff’s arrival, to a flashy outscore-you outfit that pulled the largest upset in college football history (based on point-spread) with a 43-40 win over UNLV in the season-opener two years ago. Howard was a 45-point underdog.

William & Mary, which is in Williamsburg, Va. and plays in the Continental Athletic Association, also went 4-6 this season.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

