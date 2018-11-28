Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt-Greensburg's Burgunder garners all-region soccer honors

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg Athletics
Bri Burgunder finished in the top-10 in eight statistical categories in the Pitt-Greensburg women’s soccer record book.

She also capped her senior season with another all-regional honor.

A midfielder from Moon, Burgunder was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III All-Great Lakes Region Team for the third straight year.

Burgunder led UPG with nine goals (four game-winners) and five assists for 23 points. She also made the All-AMCC First Team.

A productive college career leaves her first in the program in game-winning goals (11), second in goals (43) and points (105) and third in assists (19).

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

