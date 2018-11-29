Seton Hill volleyball, soccer players lauded with postseason honors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sophomore Viktoria Farian has a bright future with the Seton Hill volleyball team. She is pretty strong in the present, too.

Farian was selected to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-American Team as an honorable mention.

She helped Seton Hill (26-9) win its first PSAC title and reach the NCAA Atlantic Regional final.

A number of soccer players from Seton Hill also were lauded for their play this season.

Three Griffins were named to the All-USCAA Atlantic Region women’s soccer team in senior goalkeeper Jessica Neill (first team), senior forward Emily LoPresti (second team) and redshirt junior Italia Biondi (third team).

Junior defender Lloyd Davies and sophomore forwards Alex Dysen and Henrik Berg were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region men’s soccer third team.

Farian also made the AVCA All-America Team, also as an honorable mention, in addition to receiving D2CCA All-Atlantic Region first team and PSAC Athlete of the Year and first-team honors.

Farian also was a Google Cloud Academic All-District pick, the only athlete from the PSAC to earn that distinction.

The PSAC points-leader, she led the Griffins with 453 kills and was second in digs with 525. She had a double-double in the final 12 matches of the season.

Neill went 11-5-1 in net for the Griffins and posted a 0.93 goals-against average.

LoPresti had six goals and six assists. She has made all-region in all four years. She was a first-team All-PSAC pick this season, while Neill and Biondi made the second team.

LoPresti finished with 40 career goals including 17 game-winning scores.

Biondi, a Penn-Trafford graduate who transferred from Duquesne, led the Griffins with 10 goals and 23 points.

Berg had five goals and two assists, while Davies was steady on the back line and had a goal and two assists for the Griffins.

Dysen also had five goals and led Seton Hill with 14 points.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer.