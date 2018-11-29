Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Seton Hill volleyball, soccer players lauded with postseason honors

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
Sophomore Viktoria Farian (left) and senior Rachel Satira, a Plum graduate, helped the Seton Hill volleyball team win the PSAC Southwest title and earn the No. 3 seed for the conference tournament.
Sophomore Viktoria Farian (left) and senior Rachel Satira, a Plum graduate, helped the Seton Hill volleyball team win the PSAC Southwest title and earn the No. 3 seed for the conference tournament.

Updated 9 hours ago

Sophomore Viktoria Farian has a bright future with the Seton Hill volleyball team. She is pretty strong in the present, too.

Farian was selected to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-American Team as an honorable mention.

She helped Seton Hill (26-9) win its first PSAC title and reach the NCAA Atlantic Regional final.

A number of soccer players from Seton Hill also were lauded for their play this season.

Three Griffins were named to the All-USCAA Atlantic Region women’s soccer team in senior goalkeeper Jessica Neill (first team), senior forward Emily LoPresti (second team) and redshirt junior Italia Biondi (third team).

Junior defender Lloyd Davies and sophomore forwards Alex Dysen and Henrik Berg were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region men’s soccer third team.

Farian also made the AVCA All-America Team, also as an honorable mention, in addition to receiving D2CCA All-Atlantic Region first team and PSAC Athlete of the Year and first-team honors.

Farian also was a Google Cloud Academic All-District pick, the only athlete from the PSAC to earn that distinction.

The PSAC points-leader, she led the Griffins with 453 kills and was second in digs with 525. She had a double-double in the final 12 matches of the season.

Neill went 11-5-1 in net for the Griffins and posted a 0.93 goals-against average.

LoPresti had six goals and six assists. She has made all-region in all four years. She was a first-team All-PSAC pick this season, while Neill and Biondi made the second team.

LoPresti finished with 40 career goals including 17 game-winning scores.

Biondi, a Penn-Trafford graduate who transferred from Duquesne, led the Griffins with 10 goals and 23 points.

Berg had five goals and two assists, while Davies was steady on the back line and had a goal and two assists for the Griffins.

Dysen also had five goals and led Seton Hill with 14 points.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me