District Colleges

Zollinger guides Shippensburg field hockey to third straight NCAA final

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 10:48 p.m.

Tara Zollinger returned to the Pittsburgh area and continued to do what she does best: win.

The second-year coach of the Shippensburg field hockey team guided the Raiders into the NCAA Division II national championship for the third straight time with a 4-0 victory Thursday over No. 1 West Chester in a semifinal game at Duquesne’s Art Rooney Field.

The semifinal was part of the NCAA Division II Championships Festival.

Zollinger attended Hempfield through her junior year before graduating from Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School.

Two-time defending national champion Shippensburg (18-4) will take on East Stroudsburg (16-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday for the title.

Sophomore Jazmin Petrantonio scored all four of Shippensburg’s goals, tying a tournament record. She has an NCAA Division II record nine goals in five career postseason games.

Zollinger has won national titles as a player and coach. As an attacker at Maryland, she won a pair of NCAA Division titles in 2010 and ‘11.

She went on to serve as an assistant at Syracuse. The Orange went undefeated and won the 2015 national championship.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

