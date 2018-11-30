Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Knee injury forces Franklin Regional graduate Kemerer to miss wrestling season

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 5:09 p.m.

Iowa redshirt junior Michael Kemerer will miss the 2018-19 wrestling season following knee surgery this week.

The 2015 Franklin Regional grad and two-time NCAA Division I All-American was expected to move from 157 pounds to 174 this season. He also was looking forward to competing for his first NCAA title in March at PPG Paints Arena.

“Our attention is on him and what his needs are and on what our team’s needs are, and on every individual and what their needs are,” Iowa coach Tom Brands said in a statement. “That is our focus every day, and that doesn’t change because there is a crisis. Michael Kemerer is about going forward and that’s what we’re about.”

Kemerer finished fourth in 2018 and third in 2017.

He was a four-time PIAA finalist, winning in 2015 and ending his career 161-10. His career record at Iowa is 60-6 with 16 technical falls and 14 pins.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

