Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Pine-Richland's Falcone breaks through with Lehigh

Kevin Lohman | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 6:33 p.m.
Pine-Richland grad Ray Falcone has been a key contributor for Lehigh football.
Brent Hugo | Lehigh Athletics
Pine-Richland grad Ray Falcone has been a key contributor for Lehigh football.
Pine-Richland grad Ray Falcone has been a key contributor for Lehigh football.
Brent Hugo | Lehigh Athletics
Pine-Richland grad Ray Falcone has been a key contributor for Lehigh football.

Updated 3 hours ago

From 2016-17, Raymond Falcone was nothing short of a nightmare for the Pine-Richland football team’s opponents. In that span, perhaps no WPIAL pass-catcher inflicted more damage than the Rams wide receiver as he caught a combined 115 passes for 2,268 yards and 24 touchdowns.

This fall, however, Falcone found himself back on the low end of the totem pole as a freshman on the Lehigh roster. It was a whirlwind experience, according to the Mountain Hawks’ receiver, and one that was over as quickly as it began.

“Getting there, first day for camp and everything kind of gets thrown at you,” Falcone said. “You’re meeting all these new people and new coaches, you have no idea where you are and you have to learn the new playbook in about a week. It’s very hectic.

“But throughout that, I just tried to learn and work hard, and I took all the coaching I could. I have a lot of great wide receivers around me that are juniors and sophomores, and they taught me a lot, too.”

It didn’t take long for Falcone to absorb the experience and get back to what he has been used to doing: running with the first team on gameday.

After spending Lehigh’s (3-8) first two contests on the bench, Falcone saw action against Fordham and caught three balls for 50 yards. From there, Falcone continued to see starting time and continued to deliver, catching multiple passes in three of his team’s final five games.

“I was in contention for a starting spot. I didn’t get it to begin the season, but we kept playing and kept practicing and I did enough to show the coaches that I was ready for the start. I had some pretty good catches in my first game against Fordham, and after that I started the last five games,” Falcone said.

“It’s exciting. It took a lot of hard work, listening to coaching and learning from every possible situation that I had been put in.”

The culmination of Falcone’s hard work came Nov. 10 against Colgate, the top-rated defense in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision. In that game, Falcone had just one catch: a 30-yard touchdown grab, the first of his collegiate career. He was only the second player all season to catch a touchdown against the Raiders’ defense.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me