Zollinger leads Shippensburg to NCAA field hockey three-peat
Updated 6 minutes ago
Coaching in her former backyard in front of family and friends, Tara Zollinger made it a happy homecoming by leading the Shippensburg field hockey team to a national three-peat.
Shippensburg won its third consecutive NCAA Division II championship with a 1-0 win in overtime over East Stroudsburg Saturday afternoon at Duquesne University’s Rooney Field.
Zollinger attended Hempfield for three years before finishing high school through the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School.
It took the Raiders (19-4) 71 minutes, 16 seconds to finally break a scoreless tie for the sudden victory. Sophomore midfielder Emily Stauffer chipped in a deflection to kickstart another celebration during the NCAA Division II Championships Festival. The assist went to freshman Adrienne McGarrigle, who chipped the ball ahead in front of the net.
Zollinger has now been a part of five NCAA title teams, including three at the Division I level. She won two as a player at Maryland and another as an assistant coach at Syracuse.
FH: @SHIPfieldhockey 's overtime game-winning goal, scored by Emily Stauffer and assisted by Adrienne McGarrigle! More to come! pic.twitter.com/FsZyai6gZk— SHIP Sports Info (@ShipURaiders) December 1, 2018
