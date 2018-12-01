Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Slippery Rock ousted in Division II quarterfinals

Staff Report | Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
Slippery Rock’s Roland Rivers threw for 177 passing yards and rushed for 61 more in Saturday’s loss.
Slippery Rock’s run in the Division II football playoffs ended in the quarterfinals Saturday after a 21-17 loss to No. 11 Notre Dame (Ohio).

After falling behind 21-10 at halftime, The Rock (11-3) shut down the Falcons (13-0). Wes Hills scored on a 19-yard touchdown with 3 minutes, 5 seconds left in the third quarter to get Slippery Rock within four points, but it couldn’t score again. Hills ran for 154 yards to set the single-season school record with 1,714 yards, despite missing three games with an injury. Notre Dame entered the game second in the nation against the run (62.6 yards per game).

Slippery Rock’s Roland Rivers III threw for 177 passing yards and rushed for 61 more. Kyle Hall led the defense with 14 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.

Jale McLaughlin ran for 172 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons.

Slippery Rock scored first on Jake Chapla’s 37-yard field goal with 4:02 left in the first quarter before the Falcons went ahead for good on McLaughlin’s 22-yard touchdown run nearly three minutes later.

After Chris Brimm hit Andrew Turski with a 5-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter, Rivers III threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Wynn Jr. to pull the Rock within four. But with 22 seconds left in the half, Brimm hit Ross with a 52-yard strike to send Notre Dame (Ohio) into the half with an 11-point lead. Brimm threw for 206 yards, and Marvelle Ross caught four passes for 112 yards.

