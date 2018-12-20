WCCC cancels women's basketball season

James Brymn still has not coached a game at Westmoreland County Community College.

But the first-year women’s basketball coach is not giving up, despite the fact this season has been canceled because of a lack of participation.

Initially, WCCC shelved the first half of the schedule, hoping Brymn could build a feasible roster so the Wolfpack could play conference games after Christmas.

The school said in a release the decision to wipe out the 2018-19 season is because of low roster numbers “resulting from injuries and other extenuating circumstances.”

Brymn, a former Penn-Trafford girls basketball assistant, said he had only a few players to start the year and had hoped to recruit more to put at least put a starting five on the floor. But his efforts proved fruitless, at least for now, as the program tries to bounce back from a turbulent coaching change.

At least one of the “extenuating circumstances” appears to be the school cutting ties with former coach Gene Brisbane, who was not retained after three seasons.

Brisbane went 50-29 and guided the team to a conference title and a deep postseason run. Many of the would-be returnees opted not to play. Brisbane said the players told him they would not play unless he was the coach.

“The last thing I told the administration when they said they were letting me go was that they were making a big mistake,” Brisbane said. “They ruined a very good program that brought excellent student-athletes to the college. The entire situation could have been handled more intelligently and fairly for all concerned. It’s very sad.”

Brymn was hired in late September so he already was behind in the process. Suddenly, he was scrambling to recruit players both in the school and at local high schools with an eye toward the future.

“I am making some inroads for recruiting for next season,” Brymn said. “I have a couple of possibilities … I feel good about the work I am putting in. I have high school games lined up to see. I have Hudl to look at film. I have reached out to coaches to visit practices, and I will communicate constantly to keep our program on everyone’s radar.”

WCCC would not comment on the decision to dump Brisbane because it was a personnel issue.

“We are very disappointed that we couldn’t get quite enough players to field a team to play our WPCC schedule in January and February,” WCCC athletic director Brian Rose said in a news release. “When we were preparing for the season in October, we had eight student athletes ready to play, but due to injuries and other circumstances, some of them weren’t able to play for us this year.”

Brymn plans to host upcoming camps and clinics at WCCC to help generate interest and fuel recovery efforts.

