District Colleges

Saint Vincent lacrosse star Nelson up for LSN performance of year

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 7:57 p.m.
Saint Vincent senior Maggie Nelson scored 13 goals in a 15-14 win over Hanover on Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Saint Vincent Athletics
Saint Vincent senior Maggie Nelson scored 13 goals in a 15-14 win over Hanover on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Updated 1 hour ago

To single out one play or performance by Maggie Nelson almost seems to be doing an injustice to the former Saint Vincent women’s lacrosse star because she had so many.

In lacrosse circles, Nelson’s senior season — and career — are nothing short of legendary.

But the national Lacrosse Sports Network has selected one of Nelson’s top games as a nomination for its Women’s Individual Performance of the Year.

Nelson is a finalist for the award, which will be presented 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve as part of the LSN Awards.

A record-breaking effort on April 11 against Chatham earned Nelson the recognition. She scored a NCAA Division III single-game record 19 points, tallying 11 goals and eight assists in an Ohio River Lacrosse Conference win.

It was the second-most points scored by a player in NCAA history. In the same game, Nelson topped 300 goals and 400 points for her career.

She broke six NCAA records and appeared in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd.”

Nelson, the ECAC Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time ORLC Offensive Player of the Year, finished as the all-time Division III leader in goals, with 364 and second in points (489). Her single-season records include goals (141) and points (178).

Other Performer of the Year finalists are, Sam Apuzzo (Boston College), Kylie Ohlmiller (Stony Brook) and Haley Warden (James Madison).

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

