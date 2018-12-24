Westmoreland Campus Clippings: Saint Vincent's Nelson up for award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To single out one play or performance by Maggie Nelson almost seems to be doing an injustice to the former Saint Vincent women’s lacrosse star because she had so many.

In lacrosse circles, Nelson’s senior season — and career — are nothing short of legendary.

But the national Lacrosse Sports Network has selected one of Nelson’s top games as a nomination for its Women’s Individual Performance of the Year.

Nelson is a finalist for the award, which was scheduled to be announced Monday night as part of the LSN Awards.

A record-breaking effort April 11 against Chatham earned Nelson the recognition. She logged an NCAA Division III single-game record 19 points, tallying 11 goals and eight assists in an Ohio River Lacrosse Conference win.

It was the second-most points scored by a player in NCAA history. In the same game, Nelson topped 300 goals and 400 points for her career.

She broke six NCAA records and appeared in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd.”

Nelson, the ECAC Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time ORLC Offensive Player of the Year, finished as the all-time Division III leader in goals with 364 and second in points (489). Her single-season records include goals (141) and points (178).

Other Performer of the Year finalists were, Sam Apuzzo (Boston College), Kylie Ohlmiller (Stony Brook) and Haley Warden (James Madison).

Men’s basketball

Holy Cross: Sophomore guard Austin Butler (Latrobe) helped lead the Crusaders (8-4) to a 60-57 over Siena as he scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds. Butler hit a pair of 3-pointers to key a second-half run. His layup with 1 minute, 15 seconds left gave Holy Cross the lead for good.

Butler is averaging 12 points and 4.5 rebounds in 33.7 minutes this season. He has started all 12 games.

Women’s basketball

Saint Vincent: The Bearcats surged into the semester and holiday break. Winner of seven consecutive games, SVC (9-2) downed SUNY Polytechnic Institute, 90-65, at the Juniata Holiday Classic.

Sophomore forward Madison Kollar (Latrobe) scored a game-high 26 points, and junior guard Kayla Slovenec added 13 points and eight rebounds. The Bearcats’ pressure forced 23 turnovers.

Kollar and senior guard Maria Morgan made the all-tournament team.

In its opening game of the tournament, SVC toppled Rosemont, 72-60, as Kollar scored 16 and pulled down eight rebounds. Junior Paige Montrose added 15 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.