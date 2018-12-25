Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Campus clippings: Franklin Regional's Janov set for moment in Sun

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, 4:57 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Pitt redshirt senior Colin Janov (Franklin Regional) probably never imagined playing in an FBS college bowl game. But the preferred walk-on, who joined the Panthers this season as a graduate transfer after leaving Bucknell, will be with the team at the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31.

Janov, a defensive back who has been a regular on special teams this season, tore his ACL in 2016 and had a redshirt season remaining.

Janov (5-10, 190) returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns last year for Bucknell with the plays covering 64 and 95 yards, the latter getting him national attention.

He is chasing an MBA at Pitt’s Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business.

Freshman quarterback Justin Sliwoski (Hempfield) also is on the Pitt roster.

Football

James Madison : Former Norwin and Pitt receiver Mike Shanahan will follow coach Curt Cignetti to James Madison as an assistant. Shanahan coached under Cignetti, the former IUP coach, at Elon. He is expected to be in charge of receivers and serve as recruiting coordinator at JMU.

Seton Hill: Senior Tyler Affa was the reccipient of the Jim Marshall Award for the top defensive lineman at the Gateway All-American Bowl on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Affa had six tackles and a pair of sacks in the all-star game.

Affa (6-2, 240) had 43 tackles, 111/2 for losses, and 31/2 sacks this season for Seton Hill.

Women’s basketball

IUP: Senior guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) scored a game-high 23 points to pace the No. 2 Crimson Hawks (9-0) to an 87-69 win against West Chester. Junior forward Natalie Myers (Burrell) added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Seton Hill: Redshirt freshman Tiana Stewart was named the PSAC West Freshman of the Week. She had a career-best 18 points against West Virginia State, a 127-99 win that saw the Griffins connect on 17 3-pointers. Stewart had four of them.

She added 17 points against West Chester.

Wrestling

Pitt: The 24th-ranked Panthers rolled to a 39-3 victory against Clarion as redshirt freshman Mickey Phillippi (Derry) improved to 6-1 with a technical fall at 133 pounds. Phillippi is ranked No. 6 in his weight class. Pitt is 5-0.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me