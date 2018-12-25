Campus clippings: Franklin Regional's Janov set for moment in Sun

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt redshirt senior Colin Janov (Franklin Regional) probably never imagined playing in an FBS college bowl game. But the preferred walk-on, who joined the Panthers this season as a graduate transfer after leaving Bucknell, will be with the team at the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31.

Janov, a defensive back who has been a regular on special teams this season, tore his ACL in 2016 and had a redshirt season remaining.

Janov (5-10, 190) returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns last year for Bucknell with the plays covering 64 and 95 yards, the latter getting him national attention.

He is chasing an MBA at Pitt’s Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business.

Freshman quarterback Justin Sliwoski (Hempfield) also is on the Pitt roster.

Football

James Madison : Former Norwin and Pitt receiver Mike Shanahan will follow coach Curt Cignetti to James Madison as an assistant. Shanahan coached under Cignetti, the former IUP coach, at Elon. He is expected to be in charge of receivers and serve as recruiting coordinator at JMU.

Seton Hill: Senior Tyler Affa was the reccipient of the Jim Marshall Award for the top defensive lineman at the Gateway All-American Bowl on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Affa had six tackles and a pair of sacks in the all-star game.

Affa (6-2, 240) had 43 tackles, 111/2 for losses, and 31/2 sacks this season for Seton Hill.

Women’s basketball

IUP: Senior guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) scored a game-high 23 points to pace the No. 2 Crimson Hawks (9-0) to an 87-69 win against West Chester. Junior forward Natalie Myers (Burrell) added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Seton Hill: Redshirt freshman Tiana Stewart was named the PSAC West Freshman of the Week. She had a career-best 18 points against West Virginia State, a 127-99 win that saw the Griffins connect on 17 3-pointers. Stewart had four of them.

She added 17 points against West Chester.

Wrestling

Pitt: The 24th-ranked Panthers rolled to a 39-3 victory against Clarion as redshirt freshman Mickey Phillippi (Derry) improved to 6-1 with a technical fall at 133 pounds. Phillippi is ranked No. 6 in his weight class. Pitt is 5-0.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.