Carlynton grad Crawshaw hopes to help Point Park competitive dance team to title

Outside of bowling and dabbling in soccer, competitive sports weren’t Cristy Crawshaw’s cup of tea. Instead, she preferred to dance.

She started as a preschooler and has continued as a young adult. Her passion for dance was heightened four years ago, when she earned an opportunity to participate in a weeklong summer program with the Radio City Rockettes.

But she couldn’t have imagined her love for dance would lead her back to competition.

The Carlynton graduate is a member of Point Park’s competitive dance team. The team is in only its third season of intercollegiate competition, but last winter, the Pioneers finished fourth at the NAIA national championships.

Crawshaw spent her freshman year at Westminster before deciding she wanted to return to the city. She heard about Point Park’s competitive dance team and the potential to earn a scholarship by making the squad.

While the thought of competing piqued her interest, she knew there was a risk because she was headed into unfamiliar territory.

“I had never competed before,” Crawshaw, a junior, said. “It was a very big change to walk onto the team and to have routines with a team.”

Point Park coach Bettina Herold said Crawshaw fit in right away.

“A lot of the girls who join the team, this type of dance is new to them,” she said. “Someone like Cristy came from a studio doing a lot of individual dancing.

“She has a lot of perseverance. She works really hard to get those team skills. She’s a very charismatic girl and has a lot of energy when she dances.”

Competitions are scored based on certain moves and the degree of difficulty with which they are executed. Judges also are looking for synchronization, what Herold describes as “everyone painting the same picture at the same time.”

Crawshaw said the requirements give competitions an edginess.

“Knowing you have to compete for an actual number, it gives it more of a sports-like atmosphere versus more of an entertainment atmosphere,” she said.

The Pioneers opened their season with a win over Concordia. Their next competition will be Jan. 13, and it will be a historic one: the first home meet in program history.

In the prior two seasons, Point Park competed exclusively on the road, staying home only for a “showcase” performance for family and friends.

The Jan. 13 meet against Aquinas will be the first opportunity for the team to show off for the public around the city. The competition will be at Gateway High School beginning at 1 p.m., and Herold is trying to make the event bigger by inviting high school teams to not only watch but also perform.

Crawshaw is aiming to make the most of that performance as well as the few remaining in her collegiate career. Once she graduates from Point Park, it likely will be the end of her career as a competitive dancer. She is a sports, arts and entertainment management major who hopes to have a career connected to the theater.

She also wants to continue as a dance instructor as well as perform in community theaters — and perhaps beyond if the opportunity arises.

Still, there is that little hint of a competitive streak spurring her to help her team push for a national title. The thrill of being at the NAIA tournament is a feeling she is eager to rekindle, perhaps this time with a gold trophy waiting at the end.

“It definitely was exciting and new,” she said. “I personally had never gone to an event like that, let alone for me to be on a team and run all the way to nationals with them.

“We definitely have high hopes of getting higher at nationals than we did last year.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer.