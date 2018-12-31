Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Campus clippings: Ex-Norwin star Gribble's season in doubt at Pitt

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 4:27 p.m.

Alayna Gribble has patiently been awaiting a chance to get back onto the basketball court at Pitt. But her return this season is in question after she suffered a concussion on Nov. 19 at Georgetown.

Gribble, a Norwin graduate where she is the all-time leading scorer, has not played since and could sit out the rest of the year.

Gribble has played just four games and produced 7.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 60 minutes. Her specialty had become shooting 3-pointers; she had eight before the concussion. She tied a school record with seven 3s in a game last season.

The 6-foot guard scored 17 points in a 90-38 win over New Orleans.

Gribble also had an injury-plagued sophomore season. She missed seven games due to a pair of concussions and a broken nose — injuries she suffered during practice — and wore a protective face mask.

Men’s basketball

Grove City: Sophomore guard Justice Rice (Monessen) scored 16 points in a thrilling, 91-90 overtime win over Ohio Mid-Western in the consolation game of the Bluffton (Ohio) Holiday Classic. Rice sent the game to OT with a layup at the buzzer.

Holy Cross: Sophomore guard Austin Butler (Latrobe) scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Crusaders (9-4) past Iona, 78-71, to complete nonconference play.

Pitt-Greensburg: The Bobcats (4-6) returned from the semester break to defeat Houghton, 74-69, at the Oberlin College Holiday Classic. Sophomore guard Cam Seigfreid (Penn-Trafford) scored a team-high 16 points and added six rebounds and five assists.

Sophomore David Runco added 14 points off the bench, and senior Kyle Bondi scored 11.

Purdue Fort Wayne : The holiday break for senior guard Kason Harrell (Hempfield) and his teammates was stretched out another day as their game at North Dakota was postponed from Friday to Saturday due to a snow storm.

The Mastodons did not fret, though: Harrell scored a game-high 22 points on 10 of 14 shooting to lead the team to an 84-73 victory. He added 15 points in a 90-87 win over North Dakota State.

Harrell was home during the break and was honored by Hempfield for scoring the 1,000th point of his college career. Harrell is Hempfield’s all-time leading scorer.

Shippensburg : Sophomore guard Jake Biss (Latrobe) had 10 points, eight assists and four rebounds as No. 25 Shippensburg (11-2) held off Mercyhurst, 62-60. Mercyhurst rallied from 15 down with 6:53 to play. The eight assists tied Biss’s career high as he played all 40 minutes.

That performance followed one in which Biss scored a career-high 18 points and seven assists in a 79-66 win over Clarion.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

