Campus clippings: Knoch grad Albert breaks out for Bethany

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aiden Albert had a career night before the Christmas holiday.

The Bethany junior, a Knoch graduate, scored a career-high 28 points in a 69-65 loss to Stockton at the Juniata holiday tournament.

Albert hit six of his nine 3-point attempts in the game and added four assists and three rebounds. For the season, he’s averaging 8.5 points for the Bison.

Washington & Jefferson: Sophomore Mitch DeZort (Highlands) scored a season-high 11 points in 18 minutes off the bench in the Presidents’ 78-64 loss to Houghton at the Oberlin Holiday Classic.

DeZort shot 3 of 8 from the field and made all five of his free-throw attempts, adding three rebounds.

Women’s basketball

Carlow: Freshman Megan Ost (Apollo-Ridge) made her first collegiate start in a 63-54 loss to Tiffin, scoring 10 points and pulling down seven rebounds. Ost has three double-digit scoring performances in her past four games.

IUP: Junior Natalie Myers (Burrell) posted her second double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds in an 87-69 win over West Chester. Myers is averaging 8.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the unbeaten Crimson Hawks, ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division II.

Mercyhurst: Sophomore Eliza Oswalt (Burrell) scored 14 points and matched her season high with seven rebounds in a 79-74 win at Shippensburg. Oswalt also had 17 points in the game before that, a 66-50 win over Mansfield. The guard is averaging 8.8 points for the Lakers, who have won four straight games.

Saint Vincent: Junior Kayla Slovenec (Fox Chapel) had her top performance of the season in a 90-65 win over SUNY Polytechnic, St. Vincent’s seventh consecutive victory. Slovenec scored a season-high 13 points, pulled down a season-high eight rebounds and added three assists.

Wrestling

Lock Haven: Freshman Isaac Reid (Kiski Area) rolled to the heavyweight title at the Lock Haven Classic. Competing unattached, Reid won his first two bouts by pinfall before beating VMI’s Tre Momon by a 12-4 major decision in the final.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.