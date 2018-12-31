Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Campus clippings: Knoch grad Albert breaks out for Bethany

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 8:06 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Aiden Albert had a career night before the Christmas holiday.

The Bethany junior, a Knoch graduate, scored a career-high 28 points in a 69-65 loss to Stockton at the Juniata holiday tournament.

Albert hit six of his nine 3-point attempts in the game and added four assists and three rebounds. For the season, he’s averaging 8.5 points for the Bison.

Washington & Jefferson: Sophomore Mitch DeZort (Highlands) scored a season-high 11 points in 18 minutes off the bench in the Presidents’ 78-64 loss to Houghton at the Oberlin Holiday Classic.

DeZort shot 3 of 8 from the field and made all five of his free-throw attempts, adding three rebounds.

Women’s basketball

Carlow: Freshman Megan Ost (Apollo-Ridge) made her first collegiate start in a 63-54 loss to Tiffin, scoring 10 points and pulling down seven rebounds. Ost has three double-digit scoring performances in her past four games.

IUP: Junior Natalie Myers (Burrell) posted her second double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds in an 87-69 win over West Chester. Myers is averaging 8.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the unbeaten Crimson Hawks, ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division II.

Mercyhurst: Sophomore Eliza Oswalt (Burrell) scored 14 points and matched her season high with seven rebounds in a 79-74 win at Shippensburg. Oswalt also had 17 points in the game before that, a 66-50 win over Mansfield. The guard is averaging 8.8 points for the Lakers, who have won four straight games.

Saint Vincent: Junior Kayla Slovenec (Fox Chapel) had her top performance of the season in a 90-65 win over SUNY Polytechnic, St. Vincent’s seventh consecutive victory. Slovenec scored a season-high 13 points, pulled down a season-high eight rebounds and added three assists.

Wrestling

Lock Haven: Freshman Isaac Reid (Kiski Area) rolled to the heavyweight title at the Lock Haven Classic. Competing unattached, Reid won his first two bouts by pinfall before beating VMI’s Tre Momon by a 12-4 major decision in the final.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me