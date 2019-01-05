La Roche's Jenna Cole hits 1,000-point mark

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It might be divided among two schools, but a milestone is a milestone to Jenna Cole.

The former Norwin basketball standout scored the 1,000th point of her college career while leading La Roche to a 64-59 win at Medaille.

Cole, a 6-foot junior forward, transferred from Pitt-Greensburg after her freshman season.

She has scored 615 points at La Roche and had 397 at UPG, giving her 1,012 in two-plus years.

Cole hit a buzzer-beating shot just before halftime Saturday and had 13 of her game-high 21 points in the first half.

She has scored 20 or more points in seven games this season for the Redhawks (7-6, 6-1 AMCC).

