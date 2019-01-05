Fite, Biss make Latrobe proud in Shippensburg victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe was well-represented Saturday as the Shippensburg men’s basketball team took down visiting East Stroudsburg, 76-70.

Raiders coach Chris Fite notched his 100th career victory, and sophomore guard Jake Biss scored a career-high 30 points for Shippensburg (12-3, 6-1 PSAC). Both are Latrobe graduates.

Since Fite began coaching the Raiders six years ago, he has a record of 100-61. The Raiders have four Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament appearances and two NCAA Tournament trips under Fite. They reached the NCAA Atlantic Region final last season.

A former University of Rochester standout who played professionally in England, Fite is the only coach in school history to post multiple 20-win seasons.

Biss shot 13 of 23 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and added five assists, during his career game. He played a game-high 38 minutes. Biss is averaging 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and leads the team with 74 assists.

He has started all 15 games in the Raiders’ backcourt.

