District Colleges

Fite, Biss make Latrobe proud in Shippensburg victory

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, 8:12 p.m.
Chris Fite, a graduate of Greater Latrobe High School, recently helped lead his professional basketball team in Belgium to a third place finish, qualifying them for them for the European Cup.
Latrobe was well-represented Saturday as the Shippensburg men’s basketball team took down visiting East Stroudsburg, 76-70.

Raiders coach Chris Fite notched his 100th career victory, and sophomore guard Jake Biss scored a career-high 30 points for Shippensburg (12-3, 6-1 PSAC). Both are Latrobe graduates.

Since Fite began coaching the Raiders six years ago, he has a record of 100-61. The Raiders have four Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament appearances and two NCAA Tournament trips under Fite. They reached the NCAA Atlantic Region final last season.

A former University of Rochester standout who played professionally in England, Fite is the only coach in school history to post multiple 20-win seasons.

Biss shot 13 of 23 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and added five assists, during his career game. He played a game-high 38 minutes. Biss is averaging 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and leads the team with 74 assists.

He has started all 15 games in the Raiders’ backcourt.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

