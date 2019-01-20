Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Slippery Rock's Wes Hills named MVP at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, 12:36 p.m.
Wes Hills rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown in Slippery Rock’s D-II playoff victory over LIU Post on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Slippery Rock athletics
Wes Hills rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown in Slippery Rock’s D-II playoff victory over LIU Post on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

Wes Hills came up roses in his trip to the West Coast.

The Slippery Rock running back earned Most Valuable Player honors at Saturday’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Hills rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in the game, a showcase for senior NFL Draft hopefuls. He next will play in the most well-known game for draft hopefuls, the Senior Bowl, on Saturday in Mobile, Ala.

The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Hills, who transferred to Slippery Rock from Delaware before the season, rushed for 1,714 yards and 17 touchdowns in 12 games, averaging 7 yards per carry. The Wildwood, N.J., native was named to the All-PSAC West First Team and was a second-team AFCA All-American.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me