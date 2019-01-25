Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Point Park's Burns breaks 3-point record

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, 12:12 a.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

Once Michelle Burns starts feeling it from the perimeter, defenders might as well sit back and watch.

Burns, a sophomore guard at Point Park and a Hempfield graduate, broke the school record for 3-pointers in a game Thursday, connecting on 9 of 13 attempts — for a career-high 33 points — in a 91-62 victory over visiting Asbury (Ky.).

Burns, who made 11 of 17 shots, broke the 3-point record of eight 3s made by April Austin.

Burns has 17 3-pointers across her last three games.

Last week, she made 7 of 7 3s in an 88-82 overtime win over Brescia.

She has made 49 of 139 3s for the season for the Pioneers (9-13, 5-6).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner @tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

