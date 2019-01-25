Point Park's Burns breaks 3-point record
Updated 22 hours ago
Once Michelle Burns starts feeling it from the perimeter, defenders might as well sit back and watch.
Burns, a sophomore guard at Point Park and a Hempfield graduate, broke the school record for 3-pointers in a game Thursday, connecting on 9 of 13 attempts — for a career-high 33 points — in a 91-62 victory over visiting Asbury (Ky.).
Burns, who made 11 of 17 shots, broke the 3-point record of eight 3s made by April Austin.
Burns has 17 3-pointers across her last three games.
Last week, she made 7 of 7 3s in an 88-82 overtime win over Brescia.
She has made 49 of 139 3s for the season for the Pioneers (9-13, 5-6).
Here's Michelle Burns hitting her ninth 3-pointer of tonight's game for a Point Park single-game record! She had a career-high 33 & broke April Austin's record of 8 by making 9 of 13 from beyond the arc!! Pioneers won 91-62 over Asbury (Ky.). @BillBeckner @KDPomp pic.twitter.com/EJh0lr67a9— Point Park Sports (@PointParkSports) January 25, 2019
