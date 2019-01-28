Weekend College Top 10: Chatham pulls off huge upset

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Chatham women end W&J winning streak at 11

Katie Sieg (Serra Catholic) scored 25 points, and the Cougars hit a single-game school-record 17 3-pointers en route to a 72-70 victory over Washington & Jefferson in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Saturday. Sieg, who played all 40 minutes, added eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Megan Sieg and Ashley McClain scored 15 points apiece for Chatham (10-10, 6-5). Maria Lawhorne (Plum) had 20 points to lead the Presidents (13-6, 9-2), who had a 50-27 rebounding advantage and outscored the Cougars, 32-0, in the paint. W&J fell a game behind Saint Vincent for first place.

2. Saint Vincent men win on 3 at buzzer

Freshman Andrew Reed hit a 3-pointer as time expired, lifting the Bearcats past Thiel, 69-68, in the PAC on Saturday. Saint Vincent (18-2, 10-0) trailed by as many as eight in second half. David Stephen scored a team-high 17 points, and Shemar Bennett contributed 16 points and nine rebounds. Terrance Holloway had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Tomcats (6-13, 4-6).

3. Slippery Rock men push winning streak to 12

Micah Till and John Warren II scored 25 points apiece, propelling The Rock over Edinboro, 88-71, in the PSAC on Saturday. The winning streak is tied for the third longest in school history. First-place Slippery Rock improved to 14-5, 11-1, and Edinboro fell to 5-12, 2-10.

4. Penn State wrestling wins 54th straight dual

Victories by top-ranked Jason Nolf (Kittanning) at 157 pounds and top-ranked Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic) at 165 helped the No. 1 Nittany Lions dispatch Indiana, 35-9, in a Big Ten match Sunday. Penn State (9-0, 5-0) won eight of the nine contested bouts. The Nittany Lions earned a 30-10 victory over Purdue on Friday.

5. No. 1 IUP women bounce back from 1st loss

A 26-0 run in the second half helped the Crimson Hawks rout Clarion, 73-51, in a PSAC game Saturday. IUP (16-1, 11-1) was coming off a 61-56 loss to Cal (Pa.) on Wednesday. Against Clarion, Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) and Lexi Griggs (Vincentian Academy) scored 17 points apiece. Clarion dropped to 7-12, 1-11.

6. Point Park women prevail in overtime

Sam Weir (Riverside) had 31 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, and Kaitlyn Smith (Quigley Catholic) had 25 points as the Pioneers outlasted Alice Lloyd (Ky.), 88-83, in a River States Conference game Saturday. Michelle Burns (Hempfield) added 16 points, nine assists and four steals for Point Park (10-13, 6-6), which is tied for third in the East Division with five games left. The Eagles dropped to 12-7, 8-4.

7. Kollar’s career day lifts Saint Vincent women

Madison Kollar scored a career-best 35 points, including 15 straight in the fourth quarter, as the Bearcats topped Thiel, 94-74, in the PAC on Saturday. Kollar shot 15 of 23 from the field for first-place Saint Vincent (16-3, 10-1). Jess Vormelker paced Thiel (4-15, 2-8) with 19 points.

8. Barrett, Cal (Pa.) women make it 7 straight

Seairra Barrett (Central Valley) had 31 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to lead the No. 13 Vulcans past Mercyhurst, 62-56, in a PSAC game Saturday. Cal (17-1, 11-1) was coming off an upset of previously unbeaten IUP on Wednesday. Barrett made 13 of 22 shots for her fifth 30-point game of the season. Mercyhurst slipped to 8-11, 5-7.

9. Grove City men clamp down for OT triumph

Joe Meola hit a free throw with 7.1 seconds left, and the Wolverines held Bethany without point for the final 3 minutes, 51 seconds of overtime to record a 66-65 victory in the PAC on Saturday. Nate Peters tied the score on a layup with 43 seconds left, Bethany then missed a shot, and Meola was fouled on the defensive rebound. James Wells scored 21 points for Grove City (11-8, 6-5), and Justice Rice (Monessen) totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds. Bethany (1-9, 0-8) remained winless in the conference.

10. Robert Morris women’s hockey sweeps RIT

Defenseman Emily Curlett scored the winning goal for the third straight game as the Colonials remained in first place with a 2-0 victory Saturday in a College Hockey America matchup. Curlett added an empty-netter for Robert Morris (11-11-4, 9-2-1), and Lauren Bailey made 14 saves for the shutout. On Friday, Curlett scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the Colonials won 3-1.

