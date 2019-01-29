Westmoreland Campus Clippings: Seton Hill lacrosse ranked 3rd

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Coming off its best season, Seton Hill will begin the men’s lacrosse season with its best preseason ranking.

The Griffins are rated third in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association II Coaches Poll. Defending national champion Merrimack is ranked No. 1, and LeMoyne checks in at No. 2.

Seton Hill’s season opens Feb. 9 at home against Molloy.

The Griffins went 17-2 last season and reached the NCAA Division II semifinals before losing to Merrimack. The season included a school-record 16-game winning streak.

Seton Hill also begins the year third in the Inside Lacrosse Magazine preseason rankings.

Top returning players for the Griffins include senior long-stick midfielder Brett Craig, junior goalie Max Eismann, both of whom were third-team All-Americans, and junior faceoff specialist Jay Scerbo, who was an honorable-mention selection.

Seton Hill recently received the National Intercollegiate Lacrosse Officials Association Jim “Ace” Adams Award for Sportsmanship.

Men’s basketball

Eastern Michigan : Senior Elijah Minnie (Monessen) tied a career high with 29 points, connecting on 7 of 13 3-pointers to pace the Eagles (9-11, 3-4) to a 93-67 victory over Western Michigan.

Grove City: Sophomore guard Justice Rice (Monessen) scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished three assists as the Wolverines (11-8, 6-5) got past Bethany in overtime, 66-65, in a PAC game.

Shippensburg : Sophomore guard Jake Biss (Latrobe) had 12 points and four assists for the Raiders (15-5, 9-3 PSAC East) in an 87-77 victory over West Chester. Biss has scored in double figures in 18 games this season. He added 15 points and five assists and had one turnover in a 91-65 win over Mansfield.

Washington & Jefferson : Sophomore guard Zach Queen (Hempfield) hit 4 of 8 3-pointers and scored 17 points, but W&J (8-12, 6-5) fell to Chatham, 62-57.

Women’s basketball

Allegheny : In a 66-64 loss to Wooster, senior guard Delaney Arbore (Norwin) scored 23 points and made four 3-pointers for the Gators.

St. Francis (N.Y.) : Senior guard Maria Palarino (Penn-Trafford) became the 17th player in St. Francis-Brooklyn women’s basketball history to score 1,000 career points. She took a cross-lane pass and made a scooping, left-handed layup off the glass with 3 minutes, 2 seconds left in the second quarter Monday night in a 78-75 loss to Mount St. Mary’s. She finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, shooting 6 of 10 from the field in 26 minutes. For the season, she is averaging 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 50 percent (68 of 136) in 20 games for the Terriers (11-9, 5-3 NEC).

Wrestling

Virginia Tech : Senior Zack Zavatsky (Latrobe), ranked eighth in the nation at 184 pounds, defeated No. 7 Ryan Preisch of Lehigh as the Hokies won 23-9. Zavatsky’s win clinched the victory for No. 12 Virginia Tech (7-2, 1-0).

Washington & Jefferson : Freshman Jaden Datz (Southmoreland) won a decision at 174 pounds as the Presidents fell to Waynesburg, 24-21.

Datz went on to finish third at the Jamestown Community College Open.

Football

Nassau Community College (N.Y. ): Sophomore defensive lineman Jassan Eubank (Greensburg Central Catholic) received his first FBS scholarship offer, from Southern Mississippi.

Eubank, an Edinboro transfer, also has offers from North Alabama, Alcorn State, Bethune-Cookman, Mississippi State and Delaware State.

Baseball

Seton Hill : The two-time defending PSAC champion Griffins were picked fifth in the NCBWA Atlantic Regional Preseason Poll. The team was the regional runner-up last season.

Four Seton Hill players — outfielder Craig Lewis and pitchers Kenny Wells, Pat Monteverde and Cole Masik — were named to the Perfect Game USA top prospects list for the upcoming season. All four are juniors.

Women’s bowling

Saint Vincent : Junior Morgan Barlock (Mt. Pleasant) was named AMCC Player of the Week after rolling a career-best and team-leading 201 game in a victory against Pitt-Bradford.

Women’s swimming

Washington & Jefferson: Freshman Kimber Randolph (Hempfield) won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 53.57 seconds and took second in the 100- and 200-yard butterfly races in the Presidents’ tri-meet with Hiram and Franciscan.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.