IUP women's basketball drops to No. 5 in latest WBCA poll

The IUP women’s basketball team, which suffered its first loss of the season last week, fell four spots to No. 5 in the latest Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Tuesday.

The Crimson Hawks (16-1) are the only Division II program to be ranked in the top five of every national poll this season.

IUP went 2-1 last week, and it bounced back from its 61-56 loss to Cal (Pa.) with a 73-51 victory at Clarion on Saturday.

The Crimson Hawks are 11-1 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. They return to action Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at PSAC foe Seton Hill.

Cal (Pa.), now 17-1, moved up three spots to No. 10 on the strength of its win over IUP. The Vulcans, who have won seven straight games, host Clarion on Wednesday in PSAC play. They are the only other PSAC team in the top 25.

