Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

IUP women's basketball drops to No. 5 in latest WBCA poll

Michael Love
Michael Love | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 6:48 p.m.
Carolyn Appleby leads No. 1-ranked IUP with 16.9 points per game.
Keith Boyer | IUP communications
Carolyn Appleby leads No. 1-ranked IUP with 16.9 points per game.

Updated 15 hours ago

The IUP women’s basketball team, which suffered its first loss of the season last week, fell four spots to No. 5 in the latest Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Tuesday.

The Crimson Hawks (16-1) are the only Division II program to be ranked in the top five of every national poll this season.

IUP went 2-1 last week, and it bounced back from its 61-56 loss to Cal (Pa.) with a 73-51 victory at Clarion on Saturday.

The Crimson Hawks are 11-1 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. They return to action Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at PSAC foe Seton Hill.

Cal (Pa.), now 17-1, moved up three spots to No. 10 on the strength of its win over IUP. The Vulcans, who have won seven straight games, host Clarion on Wednesday in PSAC play. They are the only other PSAC team in the top 25.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me