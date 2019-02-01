Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

St. Francis' Haigh resigns as head women's basketball coach

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 4:30 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

St. Francis announced that women’s basketball coach Joe Haigh resigned effective today.

Haigh led the Red Flash to the second most wins in program history (93) and a 66-42 record (.611) in the Northeast Conference, culminating with the program’s 2017-18 NEC regular season championship and tournament championship.

He led the program to three postseason berths, including the first postseason win in program and Northeast Conference history in the 2016-17 WBI. In addition to the championship season, St. Francis won the most single-season (24) and NEC wins (16) in 14 seasons in 2017-18.

“Over the past 10 years, especially as head coach during the last six plus seasons, I have given virtually all my time and energy to coaching and developing young women at St. Francis,” Haigh said in a release. “Most of my waking moments have been dedicated to some aspect of the basketball program, and have applied tremendous pressure to myself especially during last season’s championship run, and in the ensuing months leading into the 2018-19 academic year.”

Haigh said he wants to spend more time with his family.

“Joe Haigh and I have discussed this, and I know this was not an easy decision for him,” said Dr. Frank Montecalvo, Vice President for Innovative Partnerships and Student Development, who heads up the Athletics Division. “Under his coaching, the women’s basketball program has been a model of success in the classroom, in the community, and as a championship contender on the court. I am saddened that Joe is stepping down, but I have deep respect for his decision which is in the best interest of his family.”

Haigh was granted a leave of absence on Nov. 13 from his coaching role. Director of Athletics Susan Robinson-Fruchtl assumed the position of coach for the season that was already in progress.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me