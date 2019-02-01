St. Francis' Haigh resigns as head women's basketball coach

St. Francis announced that women’s basketball coach Joe Haigh resigned effective today.

Haigh led the Red Flash to the second most wins in program history (93) and a 66-42 record (.611) in the Northeast Conference, culminating with the program’s 2017-18 NEC regular season championship and tournament championship.

He led the program to three postseason berths, including the first postseason win in program and Northeast Conference history in the 2016-17 WBI. In addition to the championship season, St. Francis won the most single-season (24) and NEC wins (16) in 14 seasons in 2017-18.

“Over the past 10 years, especially as head coach during the last six plus seasons, I have given virtually all my time and energy to coaching and developing young women at St. Francis,” Haigh said in a release. “Most of my waking moments have been dedicated to some aspect of the basketball program, and have applied tremendous pressure to myself especially during last season’s championship run, and in the ensuing months leading into the 2018-19 academic year.”

Haigh said he wants to spend more time with his family.

“Joe Haigh and I have discussed this, and I know this was not an easy decision for him,” said Dr. Frank Montecalvo, Vice President for Innovative Partnerships and Student Development, who heads up the Athletics Division. “Under his coaching, the women’s basketball program has been a model of success in the classroom, in the community, and as a championship contender on the court. I am saddened that Joe is stepping down, but I have deep respect for his decision which is in the best interest of his family.”

Haigh was granted a leave of absence on Nov. 13 from his coaching role. Director of Athletics Susan Robinson-Fruchtl assumed the position of coach for the season that was already in progress.