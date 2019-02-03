Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

W&J's Zach Queen breaks school 3-point record

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, 3:36 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Sophomore guard Zach Queen became the 3-point king this season for the Washington & Jefferson basketball team.

Queen, a Hempfield graduate, set the school record with 3-pointers in a season, with 69. The mark came in Saturday’s 80-76 home victory over Thiel in overtime.

His record-breaking 3 with four seconds left in regulation tied it 68-68 and advanced him one ahead of Brandon Studer, who connected on 68 3s in the 2003-04 season.

Queen has played in all 22 games for the Presidents (9-13, 7-6 PAC) and is shooting 42 percent from 3-point range (69 for 163). He is averaging 10.7 points.

Queen made eight 3s against Saint Vincent earlier in the season, and six when W&J played Bethany.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

