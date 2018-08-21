Duquesne to host 2019 Atlantic 10 Women's Basketball Championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Atlantic 10 Conference Women’s Basketball Championship will return Pittsburgh next year, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game being held at Duquesne in 2019.

Dayton in 2020 and Virginia Commonwealth in 2021 also were named as host sites.

The announcement made by the A-10 solidifies the championship sites through 2021 after holding the championship at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Va., the past five years.

“The ability to bring to our women’s basketball championship back to campus and to three outstanding host institutions, allows us the opportunity to continue to grow the championship throughout the Atlantic 10 footprint,” A-10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said.

“The host schools are each located in cities with a tremendous history of hosting events and will provide a great championship environment for our student-athletes, coaches and fans,” A-10 Senior Associate Commissioner Debbie Richardson said.

The 2019 A-10 Championship will be March 8-10, 2019, with the first round being held March 5.

