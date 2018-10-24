Transfer guard Leonard Randall II leaves Duquesne team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Point guard Leonard Randall II, who transferred to Duquesne from Memphis last year and was in line for considerable playing time this season with the Dukes, is no longer part of the team.

Randall, who sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, said on “The Chris Gunther Show” on Facebook that moving from Memphis was a “very hard transition.”

During the interview, he cited “mental issues … pressure off the court,” fights with Duquesne teammates, and being combative with the coaching staff.

“Things that just aren’t me,” he said.

He said he doesn’t regret transferring to Duquesne because the school “was one of the best things I could have done because it helped me grow up.”

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot declined comment.

Randall, a 6-foot-4 junior who grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, said he hopes to play basketball in the future, but he doesn’t know where he will enroll. During the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons at Memphis, he averaged 2.2 and 5.2 points per game, respectively.

