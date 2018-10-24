Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

Transfer guard Leonard Randall II leaves Duquesne team

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
Point guard Leonard Randall II
Duquesne University
Point guard Leonard Randall II

Updated 3 hours ago

Point guard Leonard Randall II, who transferred to Duquesne from Memphis last year and was in line for considerable playing time this season with the Dukes, is no longer part of the team.

Randall, who sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, said on “The Chris Gunther Show” on Facebook that moving from Memphis was a “very hard transition.”

During the interview, he cited “mental issues … pressure off the court,” fights with Duquesne teammates, and being combative with the coaching staff.

“Things that just aren’t me,” he said.

He said he doesn’t regret transferring to Duquesne because the school “was one of the best things I could have done because it helped me grow up.”

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot declined comment.

Randall, a 6-foot-4 junior who grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, said he hopes to play basketball in the future, but he doesn’t know where he will enroll. During the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons at Memphis, he averaged 2.2 and 5.2 points per game, respectively.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me