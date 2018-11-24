Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Duquesne

Duquesne beats Towson for program's 1st FCS playoff win

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, 7:42 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

TOWSON, Md. — A.J. Hines turned a screen pass into a 71-yard touchdown, rushed for 175 yards and another score and Duquesne defeated Towson, 31-10, in a relentless downpour Saturday to advance to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

The Dukes (9-3), who lost to William & Mary in 2015 in their only other FCS playoff appearance, will travel again next Saturday, taking on No. 5 seed South Dakota State (8-2).

In the first two quarters, Duquesne managed only a Mitch Maczura 32-yard field goal to end the second half, trailing 10-3.

But Daquan Worley scored up the middle on a 48-yard run early in the third quarter to tie the game before Hines took Daniel Parr’s pass to the end zone. Parr capped a 10-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter before Hines went in from 3 yards out for the final points.

The Tigers, making their first playoff appearance since 2013 and third overall, scored on Tom Flacco’s 34-yard pass to Jabari Allen in the first quarter and Aidan O’Neill’s field goal in the second quarter.

The passing games suffered in the harsh conditions with Flacco completing only 10 of 33 passes for 127 yards with Parr 6 of 19 for 144. Duquesne outrushed the Tigers 282-230.

