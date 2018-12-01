Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Duquesne

Duquesne football's historic season ends vs. South Dakota St.

Staff Report | Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, 9:21 p.m.
Daquan Worley led Duquesne with 60 rushing yards in its playoff loss to South Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Duquesne athletics
Updated 2 hours ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mikey Daniel ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns, Isaiah Hill also had two rushing touchdowns and No. 5 South Dakota State rolled to a 51-6 win over Duquesne on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Duquesne (9-4), the only road team to win in the opening round to run its winning streak to six, got its points on quarterback Daniel Parr’s 3-yard run to cap the opening drive of the second half. It came after a 68-yard reception by Kellon Taylor. That cut the deficit to 24-6 after the Jackrabbits (9-2) blocked the extra point. South Dakota State then scored 27 straight points to close the game.

The Dukes had three turnovers, each resulting in a touchdown for the Jackrabbits.

Duquesne’s Nehari Crawford had four catches for 31 yards, becoming the school’s all-time leader with 2,719 receiving yards. Top rusher A.J. Hines was limited to 21 yards on 10 carries. He finished the season with 1,520 yards, the second-best total in school history. Daquan Worley led the Dukes with 60 yards on 12 carries. Parr was 14 of 24 for 160 yards.

South Dakota State’s Taryn Christion and Cade Johnson hooked up for a 43-yard scoring play on the opening possession of the game. The Jackrabbits then used a turnover for a short field that led to Hill’s 23-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.

One play after stopping the Dukes on downs, Pierre Strong broke free for a 52-yard scoring run 1:32 before halftime. Chase Vinatieri added a last-minute field goal for a 24-0 lead.

South Dakota State kept pounding the ball on the snow-covered ground from there, finishing with 326 yards rushing. Zy Mosley also returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown.

South Dakota State, making its seventh straight playoff appearance, play at fourth-seeded Kennesaw State next weekend.

