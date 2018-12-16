Duquesne wins fourth in a row, 72-46, against Maine

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot spends hours in his office, watching video of the next opponent and that day’s practice.

He is singularly focused on bringing the Dukes back to relevance, if not prominence.

But he’s also smart enough to pay attention to what goes on outside his basketball cocoon, and that’s the perception he wants to change.

“There are lot of naysayers out there that think it’s the same old Duquesne,” he said, “but, look it, we’re getting there.”

Duquesne stretched its record to 8-2 through the first third of the season Sunday, pounding undermanned and overwhelmed Maine, 72-46, before a crowd of 1,487 at Palumbo Center.

The game got outrageously out of Maine’s control in the first half when the Dukes held the Black Bears (2-10) to 11 points through the game’s first 19 minutes, 19 seconds. Duquesne led, 40-16, at the break and easily rode its superior athleticism to its fourth consecutive victory.

But minutes after the game, he told his players to get ready for the next one – Penn State on Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Dambrot doesn’t want to exaggerate the importance of a game against a team from a Power 5 conference. But the Dukes already lost to Notre Dame and Pitt from the ACC, and a victory against Penn State (5-5) would catch some people’s attention.

“Yeah, eventually it becomes important because we want to be a high-level basketball team. We want to be a championship-level team,” he said.

“Is it important right now? It’s not going to help us win the Atlantic 10 championship. It may down the line when we beat them and some recruits see we beat them.”

Losses to any team bother Dambrot, but when his team wastes an opportunity to make its mark by losing to teams such as Notre Dame, Pitt and Penn State, it hurts a bit more.

A victory against those teams would open some eyes, not just on the Bluff, but throughout the A-10.

“Every good win over any good team is good for your program,” he said.

Dambrot liked what he saw Sunday because he received contributions from several players. Eleven players played at least 11 minutes.

— Freshman point guard Sincere Carry had nine points and, more importantly, nine assists.

— Two-sport athlete Kellon Taylor, playing only his second game since the end of the football season, continued to work his way into basketball shape, grabbing seven rebounds in 13 minutes.

— Marcus Weathers scored 13 points, assuming the lead scorer’s role from center Michael Hughes, who has missed the past three games with a leg injury.

Hughes, who is averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, is a key piece of what Dambrot is trying to build.

“We can survive some other things, but he’s a hard survival for us,” he said. “We have not been able to progress as much as we’d like because we haven’t had him (since the Marshall game Dec. 5).

“For us to develop our identity and to really understand what we’re trying to accomplish, these three game have hurt us some. We’ve become perimeter-oriented again, which is not really what we want to be.

“If you ask me, can we win a championship right now? We haven’t played like a championship team yet. But it’s hard to judge because Hughes hasn’t played.”

Dambrot said Hughes’ chance of playing against Penn State is “50-50,” but his minutes would be limited, anyway.

Meanwhile, Duquesne could benefit from the return to full playing status of sophomore guard Eric Williams Jr., the team’s second-leading scorer (13) and leading rebounder (seven). He played four minutes Thursday and hasn’t started since the Pitt game Nov. 30, but he came off the bench Sunday to score 11 points, snare three rebounds and make two steals in 20 minutes.

Dambrot didn’t specify the reason for Williams’ inactivity, but he made it clear he demands discipline from his players.

“That’s between him and me,” Dambrot said. “I’m sure you can probably figure it out. I like the way he was (Sunday). I liked the way he was the past two days at practice, too.

“I’m building this program to win championships, and so no one’s exempt. I’m not exempt. He’s not exempt. None of us are exempt from being championship quality.

“And if we’re not championship quality, then I’m going to have discipline in the program.

“I’m never going to sacrifice discipline because I know that wins championships. Every good team in America wins with discipline.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.