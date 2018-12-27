Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Duquesne

Junior guard Mike Lewis II will transfer from Duquesne

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 9:57 p.m.
Pitt’s Trey McGowens grabs a rebound in front of Duquesne’s Mike Lewis II during the second half Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Pitt’s Trey McGowens grabs a rebound in front of Duquesne’s Mike Lewis II during the second half Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

Duquesne junior guard Mike Lewis II, who stayed with the program through last season after former coach Jim Ferry was fired but had his playing time cut this year, has decided to leave the program and transfer, coach Keith Dambrot said Thursday night.

Lewis started 72 of 76 games under both coaches, but he averaged only 16.8 minutes this season while helping Duquesne to a 9-3 record. He had averaged 32 and 31.1 minutes in 2016-17 and 2017-18 while leading the team in scoring both seasons (14.1 and 14.4 points). He is averaging 5.6 points this season.

Lewis didn’t start and played only seven minutes Saturday in Duquesne’s 85-84 overtime victory against Eastern Kentucky.

Last season, he led the team in scoring, 3-pointers (89) and free-throw percentage (.826) and was second in steals with 34.

Dambrot made major changes to the program before this season, his second at Duquesne, bringing in seven freshmen and four transfers. Lewis was one of only three players who returned from last season and was a significant part of Dambrot’s rotation, starting 11 of the first 12 games. But he was averaging only one made 3-pointer per game after totaling 152 over his first two seasons. He shot 32.4 percent from beyond the arc, down from 36.5 over the past two seasons.

Lewis, who matriculated to Duquesne from Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis, entered this season needing only 88 points to reach 1,000. He scored 67.

Duquesne has been off since last Saturday and concludes its nonconference schedule Sunday at Palumbo Center against New Jersey Institute of Technology (11-2).

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

