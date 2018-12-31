Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

Duquesne loses to NJIT in nonconference finale

The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 4:48 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Zach Cooks scored 22 points, San Antonio Brinson and Abdul Lewis each had a double-double, and NJIT beat Duquesne, 78-67, on Monday.

Brinson finished with 15 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and Lewis added 11 points, 16 boards and a career-best tying six assists. Lewis has 17 double-doubles — the most in NJIT history — since transferring from South Alabama following the 2014-15 season.

Diandre Wilson scored 17 for NJIT (12-3), which is off to its best start since moving to Division I in 2006. The Highlanders have won five of their last six with the lone loss coming at 19th-ranked Houston.

Cooks and Shyquan Gibbs hit back-to-back 3-pointers and, after Eric Williams Jr. made a layup on the other end, Wilson made another 3 before Brinson’s layup gave NJIT a 68-56 lead with 4:11 to play. Duquesne (9-4) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Sincere Carry had 14 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Dukes.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me