Duquesne

Duquesne drops close nonconference game to Davidson

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, 10:13 p.m.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Kellan Grady played his first game in a month to lead Davidson with 17 points in a 65-61 win over Duquesne on Saturday night.

Sincere Carry led the Dukes (9-5, 0-1) with 17 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Luka Brajkovic added 15 points and five rebounds for the Wildcats (10-4, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists and KiShawn Pritchett chipped in 10 points.

The Wildcats led 41-39 at the break but fell behind early in the second half. A Grady dunk followed by a Gudmundsson three-point play gave them a 53-51 edge with 11 minutes, 27 seconds to go, and Pritchett’s jumper with just under two minutes remaining put Davidson on top for good.

Grady, who averages 19.4 points, was sidelined the last four games because of a knee injury. His absence was a contributing factor in the Wildcats’ recent losses to Temple (77-75), Wake Forest (67-63) and No. 14 North Carolina (82-60).

