Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

Dukes creeping toward 1st place, but tough games on the horizon

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 2:36 p.m.
Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot signals to his team as they play against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot signals to his team as they play against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Updated 1 hour ago

Nearly halfway into the Atlantic 10 season, Duquesne finds itself among four teams bunched at the top of the standings, all separated by no more than a game.

If coach Keith Dambrot had time to look (unlikely), he might have shrugged his shoulders and resumed preparations for Saturday’s game at Dayton for perhaps the Dukes’ toughest road game of the season.

He’s not unhappy sitting in a tie with Dayton for third place in the A-10, but he was hired more than a year ago to want and expect more.

“I told our guys ‘What are we messing around for? Do you guys want to win championships, or do you want to be good?’ ” he said.

“I didn’t come here just to be good.”

He made those comments after the Dukes (15-6, 6-2) erased an 19-point deficit to defeat Rhode Island, 75-72, Wednesday night.

The program has taken strides in two seasons under Dambrot. With 10 games remaining before the conference tournament, Duquesne is just one victory short of last season’s total.

With games against Dayton and first-place George Mason yet to be played and the Dukes already owning a loss to second-place Davidson, Dambrot knows so much more will be required for the Dukes to climb into first.

“There’s no reason we can’t win a championship,” he said. “We just have to get better. We’re just good enough right now, but we should be better than that.”

His message to his players: “Quit making excuses that you’re freshmen and sophomores and can’t win right now. Just play a little harder, play a little bit better together. Believe in yourselves and practice harder, and it will be amazing what happens.”

Dayton (14-7, 10-2) will give Duquesne, perhaps, its toughest road test of the season. The Flyers play in the 13,435-seat UD Arena, where they are 10-2 this season. They also play an imposing nonconference schedule and only lost to No. 3 Virginia, 66-59, in Paradise Island, Bahamas, over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The game will be the Dukes’ first away from home since Jan. 20 and only their sixth outside Palumbo Center this season (2-3).

Dambrot is hoping to see more people at Palumbo for the next home game Wednesday against St. Bonaventure.

“I thought the fans really helped us win,” he said after a crowd of 2,345 watched the Rhode Island game on the coldest night of the winter. “I wish there were 3,000 more of them. But they’re loud. I give some of those old people a lot of credit. They yell.”

Even sophomore guard Frankie Hughes noticed while scoring 20 points for the second game in a row.

Said Hughes: “This place is starting to get loud, don’t you think?”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me