Duquesne

Duquesne loses lead, game at Dayton

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, 6:09 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin scored a career-high 26 points, Jalen Crutcher added 16 and Dayton turned back Duquesne, 68-64, in a showdown for third place in the Atlantic 10 Conference on Saturday.

Crutcher hit three 3-pointers and combined with Toppin to go 10 of 16 from the field as the Flyers (15-7, 7-2) erased an 11-point deficit with less than 15 minutes to play. After missing its first nine treys, Dayton hit 5 of 7.

There we six ties in the last 10 minutes.

Toppin flushed a dunk on an inbounds play to put Dayton up 64-62 with 2 minutes, 28 seconds to play. Marcus Weathers tied it with a layup at the 2-minute mark and then Crutcher hit a short pullup jumper from just off the block with 1:39 remaining.

Crutcher’s free throw made it a three-point game and in the closing seconds Duquesne missed a 3, grabbed an offensive rebound and threw the ball away. Jordan Davis got the steal and free throw with a second left.

Eric Williams Jr. had 20 points for Duquesne (15-7, 6-3), and Sincere Carey added 15 with six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

