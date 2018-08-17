High school scores for Aug. 17, 2018
Updated 2 hours ago
High schools
Football
Saturday’s schedule
Scrimmages
All games at 10 a.m., unless noted
Aliquippa at Blackhawk; Allderdice, Westinghouse at Shady Side Academy; Altoona at Upper St. Clair; Ambridge at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic; Armstrong at Sharon; Avella at Cornell; Beaver Falls at New Brighton; Bentworth at Carlynton; Berlin Brothersvalley at Ligonier Valley; Brashear at Keystone Oaks; Brentwood at Southmoreland; Burgettstown at Yough; Burrell at East Allegheny; California at Charleroi; Canon-McMillan at Baldwin; Carmichaels at West Greene; Carrick at Imani Christian; Connellsville at Shaler; Ellwood City at Laurel; Farrell at Union, noon; Fox Chapel at Bethel Park; Franklin Regional at Norwin; Frazier, Bishop Canevin at Monessen; Freedom at Fort Cherry; Freeport at Apollo-Ridge; Gateway at Belle Vernon; Greensburg Central Catholic at Derry; Greensburg Salem at Latrobe; Grove City at New Castle; Hempfield at Penn-Trafford; Highlands at Hampton; Indiana at Mt. Pleasant; Jeannette at Valley; Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center; Kiski Area at Butler; Leechburg at Northgate; Mapletown at Brownsville; Mars at Knoch; McGuffey at Hopewell; Montour at Rinngold; Morgantown, W.Va. at Laurel Highlands; Mt. Lebanon at West Allegheny; Neshannock at Sharpsville; North Allegheny at Penn Hills, 9:30 a.m.; North Hills at Plum; Peters Township at Seneca Valley; Pine-Richland at Woodland Hills; Central Catholic at McKeesport; Riverview at Deer Lakes, 1 p.m.; Rochester at Beaver; Serra Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart; Seton LaSalle at Central Valley; Shenango at Wilmington; Slippery Rock at Mohawk; South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward; South Fayette at Chartiers Valley; South Park at Thomas Jefferson; South Side at Quaker Valley; Springdale at Chartiers-Houston; Steel Valley at West Mifflin; Sto-Rox vs. Perry at Couples Stadium; Summit Academy at Riverside; Trinity at Moon; University Prep at Clairton; Washington at Uniontown; Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin; Western Beaver at Avonworth
Golf
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Armstrong 210, Freeport 249
Medalists: Anthony Lobb, Armstrong, 39; Slade Ohl, Freeport, 45
Tri-County Championship
At Village Green Golf Course, Hickory
Par 71
Team standings
Class AAA
1. Peters Township White, 383; 2. Peters Township Red, 385; 3. South Fayette, 416; 4. Canon-McMillan, 434; 5. Albert Gallatin, 439; 6. Trinity, 464; 7. Ringgold, 506
Class AA
1. Bentworth, 417; 2. Carmichaels, 420; 3. Uniontown, 437; 4. Waynesburg, 452; 5. McGuffey, 467; 6. Burgettstown, 488; 7. Beth-Center, 507; 8. Charleroi, 525
Individual standings
1. Luke Dziak, Bentworth, 69; 2. Danae Rugola, Uniontown, 70; 3. Aaron Fetzner, Albert Gallatin, 71; 4. Logan Shaw, Peters Township, 72; 5. Will Burkhardt, Peters Township, 74; 6. Luke Lestini, South Fayette, 74; 7. Matthew Barrish, Carmichaels, 74; 8. Parker Johnson, Peters Township, 75; 9. Joseph Pisarcik, Peters Township, 75; 10. Dustin Bleiweis, Peters Township, 76
Girls
Friday’s result
WPIAL
Nonsection
Butler 180, Seneca Valley 196
Medalists: Paige Scott, Butler, 38; Alexi Tofanelli, Seneca Valley, 39