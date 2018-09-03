High school scores for Sept. 2, 2018
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Sunday’s results
Ambridge tournament
Knoch 1, Ambridge 1
Obama Academy 2, Highlands 0
Avonworth tournament
Avonworth 5, OLSH 0
Bishop Canevin 1, St. Joseph 0
Belle Vernon tournament
Belle Vernon 10, McGuffey 1
Connellsville 5, West Mifflin 0
Carlynton tournament
Carlynton 6, South Allegheny 0
Hopewell 3, California 0
Chartiers-Houston tournament
Steel Valley 2, Burrell 2
Waynesburg 3, Chartiers-Houston 2
Moon tournament
Moon 7, Central Valley 1
Moon 5, Trinity 0
Brashear 7, Central Valley 0
Plum tournament
Plum 3, Gateway 0
West Allegheny 2, Fox Chapel 1
Girls
Sunday’s results
Ambridge tournament
Highlands 4, Quaker Valley 3
Pine-Richland 3, Ambridge 0
Avonworth tournament
Bethel Park 1, Avonworth 0
North Hills 9, Thomas Jefferson 1
Belle Vernon tournament
North Catholic 2, Belle Vernon 1
Connellsville 13, West Mifflin 0
Carlynton tournament
Obama Academy 8, Brashear 2
Hopewell 6, Carlynton 2
Chartiers-Houston tournament
OLSH 2, Beth-Center 1
Steel Valley 7, Chartiers-Houston 1
