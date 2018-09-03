High school scores, schedules for Sept. 3, 2018
Updated 4 hours ago
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Brashear at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Norwin at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Highlands at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
McGuffey at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Freeport at Derry, 6 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Yough, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Hopewell at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.
New Brighton at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at OLSH, 6 p.m.
Neshannock at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Eden Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.
Steel Valley at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage Conference
Northern Cambria at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Class A
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Indiana at Dubois, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Ellis School, 3:30 p.m.
Shaler at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
District 6
Heritage Conference
Northern Cambria at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston at Freedom, 6 p.m.
South Park at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
East Allegheny at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Shenango, 6 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Union, 7:30 p.m.
South Side Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
California at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.
West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brentwood at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Springdale at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Riverview, 5 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.