NCAA

High school scores, schedules for Sept. 3, 2018

Tribune-Review | Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, 9:27 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

High schools

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Brashear at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Norwin at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Highlands at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

McGuffey at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freeport at Derry, 6 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Yough, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Hopewell at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at OLSH, 6 p.m.

Neshannock at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Eden Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Steel Valley at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage Conference

Northern Cambria at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Class A

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Indiana at Dubois, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Ellis School, 3:30 p.m.

Shaler at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

District 6

Heritage Conference

Northern Cambria at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at Freedom, 6 p.m.

South Park at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

East Allegheny at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Shenango, 6 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Union, 7:30 p.m.

South Side Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

California at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Springdale at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Riverview, 5 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.

