High school schedules for Sept. 10
Updated 5 minutes ago
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; South Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Freeport, 3:45 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Brashear at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Mars at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 8 p.m.
Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks at Beaver, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 5 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at South Park, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Geibel at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
OLSH at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Ellwood City at Beaver, 5:30 pm.
Riverview at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.; Geibel at Frazier, 6 p.m.; Knoch at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Indiana, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-800-PIT-TRIB.