NCAA

High school schedules for Sept. 10

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, 6:09 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

High schools

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; South Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Freeport, 3:45 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Brashear at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 8 p.m.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at Beaver, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at South Park, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

OLSH at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Ellwood City at Beaver, 5:30 pm.

Riverview at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.; Geibel at Frazier, 6 p.m.; Knoch at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Indiana, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

