Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NCAA

High school sports schedules for Sept. 17, 2018

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 4:30 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

High schools

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Connellsville at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

OLSH at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Beaver County Christian, 5 p.m.

Section 2

St. Joseph at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Mt. Pleasant at South Park, ppd.

Southmoreland at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

West Shamokin at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

District 8

Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Brashear at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Mars, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Armstrong, 7:15 p.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Obama Academy, 5:15 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Beaver, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Derry, 7 p.m.

South Park at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

South Side Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Ellis School, 4:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Carlynton at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

District 6

Nonconference

Ligonier Valley at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Armstrong at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Avella at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at California, 6 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at South Park, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Butler at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Geibel at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7:15 p.m.

Hempfield at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.

Northgate at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Obama Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7:15 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Gateway, 7:10 p.m.

Ringgold at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me