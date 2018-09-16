High school sports schedules for Sept. 17, 2018
Updated 2 hours ago
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Connellsville at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
OLSH at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Beaver County Christian, 5 p.m.
Section 2
St. Joseph at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Mt. Pleasant at South Park, ppd.
Southmoreland at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
West Shamokin at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
District 8
Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Brashear at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Mars, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Armstrong, 7:15 p.m.
Hampton at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.
Kiski Area at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Obama Academy, 5:15 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Beaver, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Derry, 7 p.m.
South Park at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Geibel at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
South Side Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Ellis School, 4:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Carlynton at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
District 6
Nonconference
Ligonier Valley at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2
Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Armstrong at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.
Avella at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at California, 6 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at South Park, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Butler at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Geibel at Frazier, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7:15 p.m.
Hempfield at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.
Northgate at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Obama Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7:15 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Gateway, 7:10 p.m.
Ringgold at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.
Yough at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.