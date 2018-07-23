Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State football gets verbal pledge from No. 6 guard in the U.S.

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, July 23, 2018, 6:15 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Penn State continued its recent trend of successfully recruiting top-rated players when Saleem Wormley, ranked the No. 6 guard in the nation by Rivals.com, announced on Twitter that he will join the Nittany Lions next year.

Nine of Penn State’s 12 verbal commitments from the Class of 2019 have come from five- and four-star players. Wormley, 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, is rated a four-star prospect and the 103rd player in the nation.

Wormley will be a senior at Smyrna (Del.) High School. He’s also the top-rated player in the state, according to Rivals.

Wormley had 18 scholarship offers, but he narrowed his finalists to Penn State, Notre Dame and Rutgers.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me