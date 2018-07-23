Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State's McSorley a unanimous preseason Big Ten pick

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Monday, July 23, 2018, 9:09 p.m.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) passes the ball against Pitt in the second quarter on Saturday Sept. 09, 2017 at Beaver Stadium. (Tribune-Review file)
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) passes the ball against Pitt in the second quarter on Saturday Sept. 09, 2017 at Beaver Stadium. (Tribune-Review file)

Updated 21 hours ago

Penn State senior quarterback Trace McSorley was named unanimously to the Big Ten’s preseason honors list Monday at the conference’s media days in Chicago.

The only unanimous pick among the 10 selections on the preseason list, McSorley was a second-team All-Big Ten pick as a junior after passing for 3,570 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushing for another 491 yards and 11 scores and leading the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 record and a win over Washington in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.

McSorley has thrown a touchdown pass in 28 consecutive games, the longest active streak in Football Bowl Subdivision, and already holds Penn State career records in passing touchdowns and total offense.

The other players named to the preseason honors list included Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa and running back J.K. Dobbins, Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards and running back Jonathan Taylor, Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, Iowa tight end Noah Fant, Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. and Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me