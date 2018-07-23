Penn State's McSorley a unanimous preseason Big Ten pick
Penn State senior quarterback Trace McSorley was named unanimously to the Big Ten’s preseason honors list Monday at the conference’s media days in Chicago.
The only unanimous pick among the 10 selections on the preseason list, McSorley was a second-team All-Big Ten pick as a junior after passing for 3,570 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushing for another 491 yards and 11 scores and leading the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 record and a win over Washington in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.
McSorley has thrown a touchdown pass in 28 consecutive games, the longest active streak in Football Bowl Subdivision, and already holds Penn State career records in passing touchdowns and total offense.
The other players named to the preseason honors list included Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa and running back J.K. Dobbins, Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards and running back Jonathan Taylor, Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, Iowa tight end Noah Fant, Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. and Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher.
