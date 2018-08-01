Penn State lands 4-star quarterback Michael Johnson Jr.

A second four-star quarterback has joined Penn State's 2019 recruiting class.

Michael Johnson Jr., a top recruit from Eugene, Ore., announced Wednesday his commitment to Penn State over finalists Oregon State, Florida State, Miami and N.C. State. Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-3, 202-pound passer as the sixth-best dual-threat quarterback nationally in this year's senior class.

Johnson listed more than 30 offers. Among them were West Virginia, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas Tech.

"I like coach (James) Franklin and the family atmosphere there," Johnson told OregonLive.com ."He's going to take care of his guys on and off the field. It's not just a football school. He's going to make sure they are doing well in the classroom and in all other aspects of life. Coach (Ricky) Rahne, he's like a players' coach. He's a young coach — not super young, but young enough. His offense matches my skillset perfectly. Also, coach (Ja'Juan) Seider has known my family for awhile. He's a guy that I trust a lot, so hi, being there is a big, big part of it as well. It all aligned the right way."

Johnson joins a recruiting class that already has a four-star quarterback: Ta'Quan Roberson of DePaul Catholic in New Jersey.

"I'm not worried about that at all," Johnson told OregonLive.com. "Anywhere you go in college, you are going to have to compete. Competition makes you better. I'm going to go in and compete and see where that takes me."

C O M M I T T E D #InGodsHands pic.twitter.com/rpN6NP0Kef — Michael Johnson Jr. (@m_johnsonjr1) August 1, 2018

