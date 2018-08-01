Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State lands 4-star quarterback Michael Johnson Jr.

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, 6:54 p.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

A second four-star quarterback has joined Penn State's 2019 recruiting class.

Michael Johnson Jr., a top recruit from Eugene, Ore., announced Wednesday his commitment to Penn State over finalists Oregon State, Florida State, Miami and N.C. State. Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-3, 202-pound passer as the sixth-best dual-threat quarterback nationally in this year's senior class.

Johnson listed more than 30 offers. Among them were West Virginia, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas Tech.

"I like coach (James) Franklin and the family atmosphere there," Johnson told OregonLive.com ."He's going to take care of his guys on and off the field. It's not just a football school. He's going to make sure they are doing well in the classroom and in all other aspects of life. Coach (Ricky) Rahne, he's like a players' coach. He's a young coach — not super young, but young enough. His offense matches my skillset perfectly. Also, coach (Ja'Juan) Seider has known my family for awhile. He's a guy that I trust a lot, so hi, being there is a big, big part of it as well. It all aligned the right way."

Johnson joins a recruiting class that already has a four-star quarterback: Ta'Quan Roberson of DePaul Catholic in New Jersey.

"I'm not worried about that at all," Johnson told OregonLive.com. "Anywhere you go in college, you are going to have to compete. Competition makes you better. I'm going to go in and compete and see where that takes me."

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me